The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Reckoning by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Woke, Inc. by Vivek Ramaswamy, narrated by the author (Center Street)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

8. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin, narrated by the author and Jeremy Lowell (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Billy Summers by Stephen King, narrated by Paul Sparks (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Bloodless by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by William DeMeritt (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

5. Cold Water Veins by Amy Lukavics, performed by Lauren Fortgang (Audible Originals)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. An Unreliable Truth by Victor Methos, narrated by Arnell Powell (Brilliance Audio)

8. A Familiar Sight by Brianna Labuskes, narrated by Kate Marcin and Chris Andrew Ciulla (Brilliance Audio)

9. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

Community Policy