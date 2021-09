After approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now chimed in on the viral milk crate challenge. Though it may be out of its jurisdiction, the FDA has discouraged the latest social media trend, which has exploded across TikTok and Twitter, McClatchy News reported. In the challenge, people attempt to climb stacked milk crates in the form of a pyramid — resulting in many of them falling awkwardly and dangerously.