Brandon Routh Cast in Netflix's Magic: The Gathering Animated Series

Netflix is looking to find a raft of new reality stars with a major casting call. The streamer has launched netflixreality.com as it searches for new contestants across its slew of unscripted series. Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said it was the company’s largest reality casting call ever and said the move was an “innovative new way for our reality fans to join in on the fun”. The focus in in the U.S., UK and Canada. “Reality TV is a powerful genre. It has the ability to make you invested in who is going to win the big competition or find...