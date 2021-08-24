Brandon Routh Cast in Netflix's Magic: The Gathering Animated Series
Superman himself will star in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering animated series. Wizards of the Coast announced that Brandon Routh will voice Gideon Jura in the upcoming Netflix series, which will come out in the second half of 2022. The animated series will be a completely new series but will feature many well-known Magic: The Gathering characters, such as Gideon and Jace Beleren. You can check out a first look at Gideon from the animated series below:comicbook.com
Comments / 0