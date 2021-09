Nine days after the fall of Kabul, a colleague forwarded me an e-mail about someone who “wants to talk about a story that is not being reported.” Hours later, I found myself speaking with a colonel who was working on the airlift out of Kabul. He had served multiple tours in Afghanistan since 2002, and a female Afghan translator who had repeatedly risked her life for his unit had made it through Taliban checkpoints to the airport. But she and her family could not get a seat on a plane. “I can’t get her out,” he lamented. “I finally got them in the wire and I don’t want them to die there.”