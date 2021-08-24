TXT's Yeonjun Won't Settle for Second Best
PAPER is spending this week inside the minds of Tomorrow X Together (known as TXT). Check back tomorrow at 11 AM EST for our interview with Beomgyu. The life of an idol is that of constant motion. That's what Choi Yeonjun likes about it. As a dancer, he's learned how to adapt, to resist inertia and move forward with grace. It's what makes him so alluring, both on the stage as a member of Tomorrow X Together and off. He moves through life with a casual coolness, the picture-perfect vision of an "It" boy — but inside, an insatiable hunger grows.www.papermag.com
Comments / 0