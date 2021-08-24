Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Finney County, KS

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Garden City Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinney County has added 40 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,452 as of Monday, with an increase to 233 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are six individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,908 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 18 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.13 percent as of Monday.

www.gctelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Finney County, KS
Health
County
Finney County, KS
Finney County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Meade, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Greeley, KS
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Ford, KS
Finney County, KS
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swks#Covid 19#Social Distancing#Cough#Arcgis#Swks#Fchd#Ford County#Haskell Lane#Wichita Counties#Kdhe#Kearny#Scott#Seward#Stanton#Wichita Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy