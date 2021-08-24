SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Finney County has added 40 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,452 as of Monday, with an increase to 233 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are six individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,908 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 18 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.13 percent as of Monday.