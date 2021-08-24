The Afghanistan evacuation timeline is a negotiation, not a decision

This is what it means to lose a war: You don't get to dictate terms to the victors. You'd hardly know that from the rhetoric heard from some American and European officials suggesting that the U.S. should extend its evacuation of citizens and allies from Afghanistan beyond the current Aug. 31 deadline."The president needs to forget about the August 31 deadline," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Fox News on Tuesday. "Extend the deadline, get outside the perimeter, make sure that every single American who wants to leave is able to get out with our assistance and our Afghan allies."