Deconvoluting double layers

Let me introduce myself and tell you my impressions of the mission so far: I lead the SuperCam remote sensing instrument on Perseverance’s mast. Early this year I had a hard time tearing myself away from my previous Mars mission to focus on this one. I had high hopes for exploring the river delta features, but I was not sure that this early part of the mission would be earthshaking. From our current vantage point, I can now say that the mission has been totally exciting. The chemistry and mineralogy are very different from other landing sites. In contrast to my previous exploration, the mineral grains here are large, which makes it easier to understand the make-up of these rocks. However, the rock surfaces are heavily weathered, cloaking the rocks in a veil of mystery. That veil was lifted when we got our first glimpse of the abraded (“Guillaumes”) and then drilled (“Roubion”) targets the first week of August. And, WOW, what a sight! Our team chat lines went crazy, with something over a thousand posts over the weekend. But, true to its nature, Mars never yields its secrets easily, and our first sample tube ended up being an atmospheric sample (no rock).