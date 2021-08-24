Cancel
Deconvoluting double layers

By Eric J. Piechota
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevertheless, these fields are critical in electrochemistry and energy conversion schemes, as well as to the function of biological membranes and enzyme active sites. Despite their importance in electrochemistry, a major complication is disentangling the apparent (applied) electric field from the one experienced by molecules at the double layer. Now, work by Delley, Nichols and Mayer explores this discrepancy by studying mixed monolayers of 4-mercaptobenzoic acid (4-MBA) and 4-mercaptobenzonitrile (4-MBN) on a gold substrate using surface-enhanced IR spectroscopy. The change in the pK1/2 of the carboxylate group in 4-MBA is monitored as the electric field strength is simultaneously quantified through Stark effects on the nitrile stretching frequency of 4-MBN (Delley, M. F., Nichols, E. M. & Mayer, J. M. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 143, 10778–10792 (2021)).

