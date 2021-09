A bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, to include mental health days in students’ excused absences was recently signed into law. “It’s critical that schools are offering support to students who struggle with their mental health,” Hernandez said. “Just as we would allow a student with a cold or a fever to stay home from school, students should be able to have the same treatment for days where they need a break for their mental health.”