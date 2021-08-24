Shoppers Say This New Treatment Is Making Their Forehead Lines ‘Disappear’

Shutterstock

Forehead lines are one of the most stubborn types of wrinkles to deal with. Plenty of people regularly receive professional Botox treatments to help them go away, but it’s an expensive procedure that simply isn’t for all of Us.

This just in: There’s a new product from one of our favorite anti-aging brands, Dermelect Cosmeceuticals, that may give Botox a run for its money! This just-launched forehead line treatment is reportedly providing shoppers with seriously amazing results. Even after just a few uses, they claim to see major improvements in their foreheads and other fine lines and wrinkles on their skin!

Get the Bounceback Forehead Line Treatment with free shipping for $78, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

Even though this treatment targets forehead lines or “11 lines,” you can also use it to help with crow’s feet and other lines and facial creases that you desperately want to smooth out. The texture of the product is definitely unique — it has a “velvet”-like feel that shoppers have compared to a “silicone primer,” and it’s designed to instantly smooth out and reduce the appearance of these pesky lines. Shoppers claim they love how luxurious it feels on the skin immediately after the first application, and that makeup glides on beautifully over the treatment!

But here’s the best part: This may not just be a temporary fix. Over time, this treatment may help those lines practically “disappear,” as numerous reviewers can attest to! The formula is packed with multi-peptides and antioxidants that are designed to help your skin appear smoother and more lifted for a youthful complexion. It may also have a blurring effect so that your skin boasts a flawless finish — even before makeup application.

You can use this product twice a day, in the morning and at night, after cleansing your skin. It’s easy to incorporate into your regular beauty routine, especially because shoppers do say it works well under makeup and alongside other serums and treatments they already use.

The treatment comes with a zinc applicator which only requires a small amount — reviewers confirm that a little goes a long way! Smooth the treatment over any areas that you want to target, but be sure to just apply it over the skin — don’t massage it in like you would a typical moisturizer. With the incredible results that reviewers are reporting, we think we may have identified the next bestselling skin treatment!

