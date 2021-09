According to The Crown, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall delivered arguably one of the best chat-up lines in history when she first met Prince Charles, 50 years ago this summer. It was in 1971 that the star-crossed lovers are thought to have initially clapped eyes on each other during a polo match on Smith’s Lawn in Windsor Great Park. After introducing herself as Camilla Shand, the then 24-year-old allegedly said to the future king: ‘You know, sir, my great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather, so, how about it?’ Charles, who was 23 at the time, was reportedly left speechless.