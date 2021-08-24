Cancel
Wisconsin State

State offers payday for vaccine

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of Wisconsin will put $100 in your pocket for a poke in your arm. Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday it would be giving $100 prepaid gift cards to any Wisconsinite 12 years and older who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 6th. The reward is the latest effort by the state to get people vaccinated as COVID-19 numbers slowly rise across the nation. During the Wisconsin State Fair, over 600 people received their first shot while also getting a chance to enjoy a free cream puff. The state has administered six million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since last December with approximately half of the state completing the series. You can find more information about vaccine clinics in Door and Kewaunee counties by clicking the links.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

