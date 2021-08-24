State offers payday for vaccine
The State of Wisconsin will put $100 in your pocket for a poke in your arm. Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday it would be giving $100 prepaid gift cards to any Wisconsinite 12 years and older who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 6th. The reward is the latest effort by the state to get people vaccinated as COVID-19 numbers slowly rise across the nation. During the Wisconsin State Fair, over 600 people received their first shot while also getting a chance to enjoy a free cream puff. The state has administered six million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since last December with approximately half of the state completing the series. You can find more information about vaccine clinics in Door and Kewaunee counties by clicking the links.doorcountydailynews.com
