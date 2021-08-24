Cancel
Kewaunee, WI

Kewaunee Common Council approves special counsel

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kewaunee Common Council will have its own lawyer to review city business after passing a resolution during Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. The committee, which is made up of eight alderpersons and the mayor, voted 6-2 to hire Michael P. May of Boardman & Clark of Madison, Wis. as its own outside special counsel in addition to the city’s attorney Randy Nesbitt. According to the resolution and accompanying emails in Monday’s agenda packet, some members of the council have grown frustrated with not being able to ask Nesbitt questions without prior permission from Kewaunee Mayor Jason Jelinek and City Administrator Fred Schnook. Jelinek told DoorCountyDailyNews.com in advance of Monday’s meeting that hiring a second attorney in addition to the one already on retainer is a waste of taxpayer money.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

