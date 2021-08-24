After Impressive Earnings, Foot Locker is in Need of a Kick Start

While the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is a significant concern for most investors, shares of retail companies, such as Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and Macy's (NYSE:M), have been soaring in price after the companies crushed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter. Furthermore, we think it is wise to bet on these stocks now because they are expected to continue gaining even if inflation persists. Let’s discuss these names.Investors’ concerns over the pace of economic recovery due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases have fostered market volatility. In addition, this month consumer sentiment fell to a pandemic-era low. However, due to solid second-quarter corporate earnings results, the major stock market indexes are hovering near their all-time highs. According to a FactSet research report, more S&P 500 companies than average beat EPS estimates in the second quarter. In addition, several retail companies have strengthened their digital presence, positioning them well to gain in the coming months.