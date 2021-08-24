Cancel
After Impressive Earnings, Foot Locker is in Need of a Kick Start

By Chris Markoch
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock gapped up after a stronger than expected earnings report. However, bullish investors are undoubtedly frustrated at the company’s inability to push higher. As of this writing, FL stock is making another run at a level of resistance. The company has benefited from a growing digital business...

