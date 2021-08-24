Cancel
Aroostook County, ME

Aroostook County school goes remote after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

wgan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) A COVID-19 outbreak has caused the first pivot to remote schooling of the year in Maine. The high school in Van Buren went remote Monday after a staff member who was in contact with many students tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bangor Daily News reported. Students who are vaccinated or did not come into contact with the staff member were scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday, the Daily News reported.

