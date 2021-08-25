One dead following accident involving police pursuit

Buffalo Police and its Internal Affairs Division are looking into a fatal accident Tuesday morning that started with a police pursuit.

The report says officers started to pursue what they called a 'suspicious vehicle' near Sycamore and Fillmore Avenues just before 4 AM Tuesday.

That vehicle was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed when police say it ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street.

A female passenger in the car being pursued by police was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was taken to ECMC and is currently listed in critical condition. Another female passenger is also at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officers say they recovered a loaded handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition from the suspicious vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries. The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.