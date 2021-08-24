Cancel
Re: I see that our favorite,

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

Cobbox on Brad Brownell: “His only problem is he has to deal with turd fans questioning every move he makes.”. I find her side line routine plodding, her questions lame, and she never tries to improve her appearance. This is from a person that is out front of the camera. Her surviving cancer is admirable but not a job qualification. If you think she is a good side line reporter, congratulations. I like questions from someone who understands the game.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Sportssportswar.com

Yeah, I could see that

Just saw Memphis picked up Bates (#3 recruit). That will be a nice OOC win -- JLuge76 08/26/2021 08:40AM. That's fair, but in a more "normal" '21-22, the blue-chip teams with lots -- JLuge76 08/26/2021 2:38PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Your Favorite Clemson vs. Georgia Memory

Mine was after loosing 41 to 0 at home in 1976, we went to Georgia in 1977 and won 7 to 6. My uncle had to much to drink and went the wrong way on the railroad tracks after the game. After waiting for a few hours, he finally made it to the car. I also was witnessed the Treadwell winning kicks in '86 and '87. Go Tigers. See yall in Charlotte.
tigernet.com

Point

I see these kids making those comments and numerous ones have said it’s my dream school, but then they go on all these visits end drag this thing out when that hurts clemson and them.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Time to watch Dave Doormat

Um, I want to see ACC teams win OOC games. Helps the Tigers SOS. Watching the Bucknuts. I'm planning on watching a bit of both games.
Sportstigernet.com

I’d like to see

The Tigers in purple jerseys Saturday. I expect the Georgia coaches have had them tackling and blocking everything they can find in orange! Good way to pull a switch on the hapless hounds.
Sportstigernet.com

There’s no logic to that list. It is ridiculous.

Until we have seen this play out for a few years and get a better idea of how the metrics are going to work there is no way you cannot have the biggest name players at the top programs, especially east of the Mississippi, as the top players on this list.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Game Day Menu

Re: 2 demerits for absence of any bourbon on list. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. 1st games are tough & unpredictable we could end up with a rematch in the playoffs, both teams are Very Talented! (2 wins & possibly 4-0 vs sec) SEC East Cake schedule is difficult?<——-
Golftigernet.com

Re: On the Forme Tour . . .

Being played at the Rolling Green Championship in Springfield, PA . . . The first Rounds scores have finally been posted . . . Bryson and Carson both rallied to shoot -2 and -1 respectively . . . They are tied for 23rd and 35th Places. Turk just cruised to...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: If I was Kirby

I’d seriously consider forfeiting the game right after the opening kickoff. That way you don’t loose any pre-game festivity time or recruiting hype, and, you get to keep the game tight in the record books at 0-1. It’s just smart football so long as no Georgia athletes or fans injure themselves celebrating their near-win.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: TNET: Pigskin Prophet: Gamecock Temp Agency Edition

TNET: Pigskin Prophet: Gamecock Temp Agency Edition. Last week was the appetizer and this week is the main course in college football. And, if you have a pulse, you just might want to enroll at South Carolina and earn a starting job on the football team. They’re hiring. Full Story »
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Chase

Chase Brice throwing dimes in the App St/E Carolina game. Amazing how good a QB can be when he has a good line, good receivers and RBs around him.
Sportstigernet.com

Who is your BreaK Out player of game?

First: A little nostalgia. (and you’ll get the reason) Im thinking this may be “ his” time. Only difference is the Dawgs will be making a mistake throwing his way. By the middle of the year, they will put him on an island.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Going to Clemson Saturday

To see my son play tennis. Then lunch, play again, supper, then get ready for the game. Should be a helava day!!!. "If a pig had a better personality, he would cease to be a filthy animal."
tigernet.com

Re: I support Clemson any way I can, but not by buying Nike...

Re: That is their least cr@ppy Clemson shoe released in some time. A piece of really good advice that I'm sure that you're aware of, that is never trade in what's known comfort for the bling that can only be seen on the computer, and gotten through the mail "unless", you are buying with an agreement, that it can be return with 100% of the purchase price credited back into your account. If not, it's a given that you're going to end up with a very chitty deal that the bling pulled you into.
