Re: I see that our favorite,

Re: That is their least cr@ppy Clemson shoe released in some time. A piece of really good advice that I'm sure that you're aware of, that is never trade in what's known comfort for the bling that can only be seen on the computer, and gotten through the mail "unless", you are buying with an agreement, that it can be return with 100% of the purchase price credited back into your account. If not, it's a given that you're going to end up with a very chitty deal that the bling pulled you into.