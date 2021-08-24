Oregon Emergency Docs Issue Vaccination Plea Amid COVID Surge
As COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals in Oregon, a group of emergency physicians there issued an open letter urging the community to get vaccinated. Eugene Emergency Physicians, a group of 37 emergency physicians and 13 physician assistants contracted with PeaceHealth, noted that of the 1,037 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2021 at PeaceHealth hospitals, through August 18, more than 96% were not fully vaccinated.www.medpagetoday.com
