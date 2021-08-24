Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon Emergency Docs Issue Vaccination Plea Amid COVID Surge

By Ryan Basen
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals in Oregon, a group of emergency physicians there issued an open letter urging the community to get vaccinated. Eugene Emergency Physicians, a group of 37 emergency physicians and 13 physician assistants contracted with PeaceHealth, noted that of the 1,037 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2021 at PeaceHealth hospitals, through August 18, more than 96% were not fully vaccinated.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Eugene, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oregon Health Authority#Peacehealth#Covid#Icu#New York Times#Oregonians#Medpage#Md#Acep Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy