These Photos Show Just How Huge Northern Minnesota’s Fire Is

As the Greenwood Fire in Northeastern Minnesota continues spreading, Minnesotans have taken to social media to share their photos of the fire's destruction. For nearly ten days now, firefighters and structure protection crews in Northeastern Minnesota have been fighting a raging wildfire near and around Isabella. According to reports, the fire was detected on August 15 and caused by a lightning strike. As of Monday, August 23, the fire had destroyed nearly 9,000 acres, threatened countless cabins, homes and recreational sites and led to evacuation orders. The graphsics below show known fires around the Boundary Waters.

