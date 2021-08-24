Cancel
Washington County, TN

Washington County Tennessee Commission, Wants More Local Control Of School Decisions

 8 days ago

Washington County Tennessee Commissioners have approved a resolution requesting support from the county’s legislative delegation allowing the County, more local control in respect to delivering in person learning opportunities for students. Commissioners also want the delegation to not support any legislative action by the state that would hamper the ability of local schools boards to make best decisions concerning requirements ensuring in person learning takes place in Washington County, including the use of masks.

