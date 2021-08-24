Cancel
Corey Taylor Shares COVID Health Update, Encourages Fence-Sitters to Get Vaccinated

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor revealed late last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "very, very sick." He's feeling better now, but is still not in the clear. Per a video update, he urged fans to get vaccinated, saying, "I shudder to think how bad it would have been [without the vaccine]."

