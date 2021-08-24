Cancel
NC Education Leaders Address Increasing Statewide Teacher Pipeline

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – North Carolina education leaders signed an agreement Monday to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith of the North Carolina Community College System and President Peter Hans of the University of North Carolina System made a joint announcement of their new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System. It is effective fall 2021.

