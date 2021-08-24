Cancel
Rockville, MD

1422 Fallsmead Way

themunchonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community - Large 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community. This Dutch Colonial is freshly painted and features a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors, formal living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with gas stove and a powder room off the kitchen. The upper level features 4 bedroom and 2 baths with an oversize master bedroom. The lower level has a recreation room with new tile flooring and the utility area with washer/dryer and HVAC system. Attached 2 car garage, fenced rear yard with concrete patio. Close to shopping, Wooten HS, park & recreation center with pool/tennis and moments to I/270 and I/495.

