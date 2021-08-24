Who Should Challenge Samoa Joe For The NXT Championship?

Hey before we jump into this list, I will be the first to admit it, I did not want Samoa Joe to go back to being an active wrestler. Back in June, I laid out three reasons why he shouldn't return to the ring, and I stick by what I said. But here we are, Joe returned to action and took out Karrion Kross to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. But what is a champion without challengers? Well, let's take a look at some of the best-suited competitors to challenge Joe for the gold.