Baltimore, MD

1125 Light St

themunchonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Federal Hill - Steps from Cross St Market! - Top Floor 1 bedroom apartment just steps away from Cross St Market, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of Federal Hill! Bright open living area with wood flooring leads to a well-equipped eat-in kitchen offering generous cabinet space. Full bath boasts updated fixtures with soaking tub/shower combination while the comfortable bedroom features an ample closet and wall-to-wall carpeting. Onsite laundry for added convenience.

www.themunchonline.com

Norwalk, CTScribe

208 Flax Hill Rd

Free Heat & Hot Water! 1st Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in great complex! Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Sliders to Patio. Reserved Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 1. 1. 1750.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3328 Glenmore Drive

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 Spout Hill Road

A home with character and charm! This truly delightful stone cape cod is nestled on a lovely, private lot backing to church property. The main level features hardwood floors, an inviting living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove, a big family kitchen with plenty of counterpace open to the dining area, a primary bedroom with en-suite bath, second bedroom and a study adjacent to another full bath. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upper level where you will find two additional bedrooms and a third full bath. The lower level has a large recreation room, plenty of storage and is newly carpeted. Enjoy the screened in porch and expansive deck overlooking this peaceful setting and fenced back yard. The detached garage and large parking pad add additional convenience. Updates include new roof 2018, new oil tank 2020, new water heater 2019, garage roof renovation 2020, new sump pump 2016, radon remediation system installed, new dishwasher 2021, replacement windows . Retaining wall replaced with addition of tiered garden landscaping 2013. Fencing repaired/replaced 2020. Regular tree service and trimming and regular HVAC service since 2014.Walking distance to downtown Sykesville and close vicinity to Piney Run Reservoir, Patapsco State Park, Sykesville Linear Trail and Liberty Reservoir. Ideally located between Baltimore/ Washington/ Columbia and Frederick. Be sure to give this a look. This home has it all!
New Haven, CTScribe

922-924 State Street

East Rock Lofted 1-bedroom with exposed brick, open kitchen and backyard! - Virtual Walk Through Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dUjnQfj4j6j. This charming, 1-bedroom lofted apartment is located in the historic neighborhood of treelined East Rock, on State Street, with plentiful options for cafes and restaurants. The architect designed apartment preserves historic details such as exposed brick interior walls and cathedral ceiling with beautiful skylights while updating the interior with sleek, modern kitchen cabinetry and appliances.
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

5533 Burnside Drive

Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Brick Townhome in Great Rockville Community! - Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full and one half bath townhome in Rockville! The first floor features a large living area, a separate dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and half bath. The fully equipped "galley" style kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space, custom tiled floors and gas stove. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and laminate wood flooring through the two smaller rooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with tiled flooring and walk-in shower. The unfinished basement would make a great home gym and offers massive storage area and laundry space with washer/dryer. Slider door access through the living room to private patio and rear yard would be great for entertaining!
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the Porch, Deck, AND Patio

This rental is located at 3rd Street NW near Shepherd Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 3br – 1672ft2 – Stunning renovated townhouse w/ private deck and backyard patio (Petworth) The stunning three-story property sits on a substantial lot in the historic ‘Petworth Heights’ section of Petworth, a...
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

404 Park Rd.

Very spacious 4 BR plus den, 4 FB house. Walk to Rockville Metro and town center - Spacious 4-bedroom plus separate den, 4-bathroom contemporary, with parquet hardwood floors on main level and one-car garage. Main floor has large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and both a breakfast nook and a...
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

2211 40th Street, NW

$1600 / 1br - Spacious One Bedroom Glover Park Apt with Parking, Central Air, and W/D (2211 40th Street, NW # 1/Glover Park) - Spacious One bedroom One bathroom apartment in a professionally managed garden style building in sought after Glover Park. This is that rare Glover Park apartment that has it all - Central Air, Parking, and a Washer/Dryer in the unit! The apartment also has hardwood floors, a small office area, good closet space, and a small garden area off the back of the apartment that is perfect for a grill. Easy walk to several bus lines and the restaurants of Glover Park.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

3305 ELMORE DR.

RARE COLONIAL RENTAL AT BEVERLY HILLS! - Well taken care of home with newer siding, windows, roof. Wood floors. Garage, Screened Porch, Patrio. Beautiful neighborhood and great location near Delray & Shirlington!. Pets are case by case with $500 deposit. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 3305 ELMORE...
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1301 FT MYER DRIVE

1BR/1BTH - Ten Minute Walk to Rosslyn & Courthouse Metro Stations. Three Blocks to Potomac River Trails, Grocery, Pharmacy, Retail Shops & Restaurants. Laundry Facilities and Secure Indoor Bicycle Storage. New Kitchen Cabinets And Appliances w/ Dishwasher. MOVE-IN SPECIALS!. Apply Online at: pollinproperties.us/properties/vacancies. For Additional Information or to Tour an...
Alameda, CAMercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2100 Pilgrim Drive

This is a spectacular end unit townhome with Gorgeous brand new renovations! A rare opportunity to live in this Lake Ridge neighborhood close to everything!! This large three bedroom, two and half bath end unit townhome has a brand new roof! The main level of this home has been opened up for that much wanted open concept. As you enter into this lovely, freshly painted neutral home you notice the luxury vinyl plank floors that run throughout the main level. The Kitchen is off to your left and has a huge island with drop pendant lighting. The cabinets are light and beautiful, the counter tops are granite. The Dining room is large and has plenty of room for a large table. The spacious Living Room has room for all your Family and friends and is open to the entire main level. The large Sun Room to the back of the main level is enormous and can be used as an office space, Sun Room, Children's class room or Play room. What ever your needs, this home can deliver! There is a completely remodeled half bath with new vanity, toilet, and lighting. Upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms. The Main Bedroom has great closet space and its own beautifully remodeled private Full bath. The Second Full bath on the upper level has also been completely remodeled. The basement has a great open Room that is perfect for an Office, Exercise Room or Flex room! The laundry Room has a washer and Dryer. The Family Room has a wood burning Fireplace and the entire basement has been renovated as well. This home will not disappoint even your pickiest buyers. The Sun Room has sliding Glass doors that lead to an outdoor oasis. The fenced back yard features a brick paver patio, manicured garden areas, and a green area for kids and pets. Backs to trees. This End Unit has it all! The Heating and Cooling Unit and Water heater were replaced in 2016. Come home and enjoy this centrally located home - across the street from Rockledge Elementary, a few blocks to the pool and close to commuter lots, Pentagon, and Washington DC. Situated neatly between Ft. Belvoir and Quantico!
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

201 N. George Mason Drive #1

Fantastic Location, 2 Bedroom Ground Level Condo - Available June 1. Pets allowed on Case by Case! Completely updated. Ground level 2 bd condo walking distance to Ballston Mall and Metro. Exercise room, Extra storage, bike shares & community garden plots available! Great opportunity to live in close community. Suitable for professionals in fast paced environment. Water/sewer/trash included in rent.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1730 Arlington Boulevard Unit 509

Studio in Rosslyn with all utilities and parking included - Immaculate! All utilities included! Walk score 79. Located on Arlington Blvd between Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro. Bright and spacious modern urban living. Updated kitchen with ss appliances - gas stove, granite counters and tile floors; renovated bathroom & hardwood floors. Lots of closet space plus extra-storage, parking space, bike room, exercise room and roof deck.
Gaithersburg, MDthemunchonline.com

893 Bayridge Dr

Large 4 Bedroom Townhouse in Gaithersburg! Great School District! - Large 4 bedroom townhouse in Gaithersburg. Spacious living room and separate dining room with wood flooring. Updated wooden deck and stone patio off of the main level with a fully fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space.The 2nd level has 2 spare bedrooms with a big spare bath.Master bedroom has a private bath with a soaking tub and shower combo. The updated lower level has a 4th bedroom for added convenience.
Gaithersburg, MDthemunchonline.com

19713 DROP FORGE LANE

Spacious single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths - Spacious single family home with 4 bedrooms on upper level and one bedroom in the basement, huge basement, and 3.5 baths, close to shopping center, all wood floor on main and bedroom level, new lights in some room, walk-in close in master bedroom.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

3600 S Glebe Rd Unit 920W

South-Southwest Exposure 2BR/2BA/1 PKG/1423 sq. ft. Luxury Condo with granite counter kitchen and bath counters, SS appliances, gas cooking/heat/hot water (grill on balcony conveys), breakfast area, separate dining room, abundant cabinet space, wired for surround sound, garage storage (48x48x90~ tall),. Master suite with separate shower and tub, large customized walk-in closet, double vanity. Building amenities include a large pool, fitness center, party/community room, large terrace with great views, concierge. There is a bus stop right in front of the building and you are approximately a mile to the Crystal City subway stop. Harris Teeter entrance in the parking garage. The Four Mile Run bike trail is next to the building where you can take a 16-mile loop around Arlington and connect to other trails to access the area much more broadly. Ronald Reagan airport is only a 6-minute drive away. This home provides exceptional location and amenities in the middle of Amazon~s HQ2.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

1253 16th St NE #B

Gorgeously Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this 1Bed /1Bath unparalleled luxurious condo located in Trinidad ! Renovated from top-to-bottom with high-end contemporary finishes! Stunning Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, designer granite countertops and modern flooring throughout. Spacious floor plan with TONS of natural light. Spa-like bathroom with elegant tile work, upscale fixtures, new vanity and toilet! Beautifully manicured lawn and fenced backyard! In-unit washer/dryer. Steps to shopping, dining, Aldi, Gallaudet, golf, supermarkets, and public transit! Half mile to H St, 0.9 mile to Ivy City, 1.4 mile to Union Market, 1.7 mile to RFK! Tenants pay utilities. Ask us about our Security Deposit-Free option! To schedule a showing please call/text Renters Warehouse at (571) 297-2775.

