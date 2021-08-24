1125 Light St

This is a spectacular end unit townhome with Gorgeous brand new renovations! A rare opportunity to live in this Lake Ridge neighborhood close to everything!! This large three bedroom, two and half bath end unit townhome has a brand new roof! The main level of this home has been opened up for that much wanted open concept. As you enter into this lovely, freshly painted neutral home you notice the luxury vinyl plank floors that run throughout the main level. The Kitchen is off to your left and has a huge island with drop pendant lighting. The cabinets are light and beautiful, the counter tops are granite. The Dining room is large and has plenty of room for a large table. The spacious Living Room has room for all your Family and friends and is open to the entire main level. The large Sun Room to the back of the main level is enormous and can be used as an office space, Sun Room, Children's class room or Play room. What ever your needs, this home can deliver! There is a completely remodeled half bath with new vanity, toilet, and lighting. Upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms. The Main Bedroom has great closet space and its own beautifully remodeled private Full bath. The Second Full bath on the upper level has also been completely remodeled. The basement has a great open Room that is perfect for an Office, Exercise Room or Flex room! The laundry Room has a washer and Dryer. The Family Room has a wood burning Fireplace and the entire basement has been renovated as well. This home will not disappoint even your pickiest buyers. The Sun Room has sliding Glass doors that lead to an outdoor oasis. The fenced back yard features a brick paver patio, manicured garden areas, and a green area for kids and pets. Backs to trees. This End Unit has it all! The Heating and Cooling Unit and Water heater were replaced in 2016. Come home and enjoy this centrally located home - across the street from Rockledge Elementary, a few blocks to the pool and close to commuter lots, Pentagon, and Washington DC. Situated neatly between Ft. Belvoir and Quantico!