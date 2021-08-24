1125 Light St

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!
