German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.

