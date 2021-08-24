1121 Arlington Blvd. #638
RENTED: Spacious & Bright Studio at River Place North - Charming unfurnished studio in the heart of Rosslyn. The unit features hardwood floors, oversized closets, large windows & gas cooking. Amenities include concierge service, a huge pool, on-site drycleaner, hair salon, gym, rec center, playground, daycare and conv. store. Utilities except for cable/internet included. Just minutes to Metro (B,O&S), Pentagon, Georgetown, bike paths & DCA. Off street parking available for rent.www.themunchonline.com
Comments / 0