Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George's County, MD

1121 Arlington Blvd. #638

themunchonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTED: Spacious & Bright Studio at River Place North - Charming unfurnished studio in the heart of Rosslyn. The unit features hardwood floors, oversized closets, large windows & gas cooking. Amenities include concierge service, a huge pool, on-site drycleaner, hair salon, gym, rec center, playground, daycare and conv. store. Utilities except for cable/internet included. Just minutes to Metro (B,O&S), Pentagon, Georgetown, bike paths & DCA. Off street parking available for rent.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Prince George's County, MD
Society
City
Georgetown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Pets#Street Parking#Hair Salon#Utilities#Pentagon#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses#Glebe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Santa Clara County, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial looms as jury selection completed

A group of 12 jurors and five alternates were sworn in Thursday for the long-delayed fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who stands accused of lying to investors and the public about the effectiveness of the defunct blood-testing startup’s technology. The jurors are residents of Santa Clara County, California,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy