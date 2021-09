Here’s a look I applied for fun to cheer myself up over the weekend before doing some swatching 🙂 I used a mix of shades from my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes!. I started by applying SIRIUS STARLIGHT using a fluffy, blending brush to the inner tearduct and diffusing it slightly upward. With a flat shader brush, I applied PHOSPHENES to the inner lid and blended it into Sirius Starlight. Next, I applied FLYING HIGH to the outer third of my lid using a flat shader brush, and I then applied JEALOUSY'S DESCENT to the center of the lid and blending it on the left and right sides.