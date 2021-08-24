Archaeologists Discover Mighty Queen’s Seat of Medieval Power in a Lost Monastery in England
The seat of power for one of the most influential women in Medieval English history, Queen Cynethryth, has been discovered in a small Berkshire village. A lost monastery in Cookham where Cynethryth ruled as abbess was located by a team from the University of Reading and local volunteers, and consists of the timber remains of buildings where the monks and nuns lived, as well as artifacts such as jewelry, crockery, and personal items.www.goodnewsnetwork.org
