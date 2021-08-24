1713 Montello Ave. NE

Welcome Home to this wonderfully maintained townhouse in Brookland, close to metro. You can see that pride and care has been taken with this lovely one-owner home the moment you step inside, so stop by to see this gem for yourself before it+GGs sold. Stunning updated traditional Colonial Townhome located in Brookland. Wonderful location, featuring amazing outdoor space with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and pocket doors throughout. A brick pillared oversized front porch, brick and concrete pathway around entire house, 2-3 car driveway with ample off-street parking. Fabulous backyard patio oasis with a covered sitting area to shade you from the sun or keep you dry from the rain, along with 2 outdoor lighted ceiling fans. The backyard also has a built-in brick grilling pit, lovely green space and wonderful handyman+GGs tool shed. This Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath/2 half bath also boasts a gorgeous living room, with lighted display alcove areas, which leads to the patio. The sunlit breakfast area with window seating/storage is flanked by the beautiful galley kitchen that boasts an enormous amount of storage for all your kitchen needs with glass front cherry wood cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counter tops with matching backsplash and all black appliances. The dining room is highlighted with oak wood cabinets, granite counter and lighted ceiling fan. The main level also features a pedestal sink powder room, along with laundry and utility closets. Second Level - 4 Bedrooms. The sun-kissed primary bedroom has an en-suite bath including jacuzzi soaking tub, mirrored cabinets, cherry wood vanity with granite counter top, deep set storage shelves, 2+G- blinds on and lighted ceiling fan. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms also have lighted ceiling fans with 2+G- blinds; 4th bedroom is perfect for a nursery/office/etc., and also has 2+G- blinds. Hall Bathroom has a black/white motif tile shower with built-in seat & pull bar, granite counter, cherry wood vanity, mirrored cabinets and deep set storage shelving.Lower level hosts well-lit recreation room with crown molding, laminate flooring, powder room, plenty of storage space and a separate furnace and utility room. Additionally, a Trane CleanEffects Whole House Air Filtration System has been installed. The most advanced innovation and effective whole house air filtration system. It is designed to deliver Trane Air throughout your home. Delivers air that is meticulously filtered and cleaned of up to 99.98% of allergens to provide maximum comfort.Enjoy the close proximity to Metro (Brookland and Ft. Totten), only a short walk away Catholic University, shopping, dining and much more. Welcome to your new home!