House Rent

1713 Montello Ave. NE

themunchonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly renovated! One Bedroom Apartment for rent in Trinidad near Gallaudet U. NE Washington - Newly renovated, one-bedroom apartment for rent at 1713 Montello Ave. NE Apt. #A. Second floor. Rent is $1,275.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,275.00. Resident pays for gas, and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets, please.

www.themunchonline.com

