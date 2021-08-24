Cancel
Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow (Movementt/Warp)

By Michael Toland
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough she came up through the shit-hot post-millennial London jazz scene, Emma-Jean Thackray isn’t a jazz musician per se. She’s a peer of trailblazing British jazzers like Moses Boyd and Nubya Garcia – and shares their desire to get jazz fans back onto the dance floor – but the young Yorkshirewoman has as much affinity for funk, soul and psychedelic rock as the spiritual jazz that shimmers through everything on her debut album Yellow.

