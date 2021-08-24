DUNLEVY, MICHAEL D.

Michael D. Dunlevy of South Dennis passed away Friday August 13th, 2021 at Cape Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. After years of struggling with his health and physical disability, he is no longer suffering and is at peace. Beloved son of Marian Mackin and David Dunlevy of Runnemede, NJ, Michael was a loving brother, hardworking father, and supportive husband who touched the lives of many. Born October 13th, 1959, Michael was 62 years old.Growing up, Michael enjoyed time in the Boy Scouts, countless times at the shore and elsewhere with his friends and family, and a successful career in football and basketball for Triton High class of 1978. After school Michael spent nearly 40 years in the bread industry, working his way up from delivery driver to regional manager. In that time, he made many lifelong friends working for Wonder Bread, Arnold, Thomas, Freihofer, and Bimbo Bakeries, networking and successfully “running an old school bread business like nobody does these days anymore.” Michael had a true talent for reminiscing and telling stories like nobody else. Anyone lucky enough to hear him spin a yarn was immediately made aware of his full grasp on the more colorful words and phrases in the English language whether they liked it or not and was certainly left doubled over in laughter at one point or another. Every smile he could raise brought him immeasurable joy.In his spare time Michael enjoyed the great outdoors, as well as giving back to the community. He spent time dressing as Santa Claus for orphanages and group homes with a Runnemede charity club, helped raise enough money to put in a playground at a local school, and volunteered as umpire for his son’s youth league baseball games. Michael also donated bread during the holidays for many of the local baskets and food drives, most notably helping the holiday efforts of the Sea Isle City VFW for years. In his younger days he enjoyed many softball and darts leagues, fishing and living on his boat Ripples, as well as spending many days at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere where he later met the love of his life.Survived by loving wife Joann Dunlevy, children Dean and Kelsey, brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Sue Dunlevy, brother-in-law Louis Grispino, nephews Paul Dunlevy, Louis Grispino, niece Christine McGeever, and son in law Kyle Krause, Michael’s greatest treasure in this world was the time spent with his family and friends. This especially includes the countless times at the shore with his many cousins, card games with his friends from school, breakfast at Steve’s and Clary’s with his children, camping trips to Stoke’s State Forest, “family day” barbecues at 38th street, and all the wonderful times spent with his friends from the Sea Isle City VFW. From late nights at the Coast Motel, to early mornings on the dock in Sea Isle City and Avalon, his colorful personality and one of a kind sense of humor touched every soul that crossed his path. Please join us to celebrate the wonderful life of Michael Dunlevy at Radzieta Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021 with a viewing from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. with his funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.