SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested Wednesday night after police found a loaded large capacity firearm in their possession. The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit discovered Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. that 30-year-old James Bennett and 23-year-old Naukeeza Wannamaker were possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers were able to locate them on Avon Place and Bennett attempted to run while Wannamaker and a third person were immediately detained.