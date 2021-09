So on last night's latest shitty episode of WWE Raw, we were presented with another bad match in the long and storied history of bad matches featuring Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair taking on WWE's Bret Hart of bad matches, Nia Jax. And as is par for the course, Jax was sloppy and botches a number of spots, including two different moments where she dumped Flair unevenly on her head or the side of her shoulder. What was different last night though, was that Flair appeared to be having none of it and noticeably gave Jax some "receipts". So did was this just another crappy Nia Jax match to add to her infamous legacy, or did this one turn into a shoot?