Highland Students Eligible For Ag Related Grant
Highland students with a background in agriculture or farm experience can receive up to $7,000 a year in grant funding. Through Highland Community College's partnership with the National Farm Workers Program $100,000 in funding is available to the College for any Highland student that has agriculture or farm experience. Students studying any degree or certificate type can apply: this is not a grant for only ag students.www.nwiaccess.com
