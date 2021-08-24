Cancel
Highland Students Eligible For Ag Related Grant

By Dan Stevens
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland students with a background in agriculture or farm experience can receive up to $7,000 a year in grant funding. Through Highland Community College's partnership with the National Farm Workers Program $100,000 in funding is available to the College for any Highland student that has agriculture or farm experience. Students studying any degree or certificate type can apply: this is not a grant for only ag students.

