Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who has died at the age of 79, was a brutal dictator under whose eight-year reign tens of thousands of people were executed, tortured or jailed. Sentenced to life after a landmark trial, Habre spent his final years as a prisoner in Senegal, where he died in hospital, Senegalese officials confirmed Tuesday. In May 2016, Habre was handed a life term for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture by the Extraordinary African Chambers, a tribunal created by Senegal and the African Union (AU). The trial set a global precedent, establishing the first time that a country prosecuted a former leader of another nation for rights abuses.