Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHissène Habré, who has died aged 79, reportedly of Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence in Senegal, ruled the impoverished central African nation of Chad with an iron fist for eight years, from 1982 to 1990; his blood-soaked regime killed an estimated 40,000 people in secret prisons, tortured hundreds of thousands more and carried out ethnic cleansing against rival tribes.

