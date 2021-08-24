Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary
Hissène Habré, who has died aged 79, reportedly of Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence in Senegal, ruled the impoverished central African nation of Chad with an iron fist for eight years, from 1982 to 1990; his blood-soaked regime killed an estimated 40,000 people in secret prisons, tortured hundreds of thousands more and carried out ethnic cleansing against rival tribes.www.telegraph.co.uk
