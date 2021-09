EXCLUSIVE: Podcast studio Wondery has named Nicole Blake to a new role as head of franchise development, leading the LA-based, Amazon-owned company’s expansion into strategic verticals, including a comprehensive approach to kids and family. Blake — most recently SVP, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development at Warner Bros. — will oversee global franchise development within and beyond audio. She will spearhead Wondery’s multi-platform brand development, IP development, expansion into emerging platform and device distribution. “Nicole brings significant experience in launching and growing category-defining brands and shares the same 360-degree approach that Wondery is focused on. Nicole is blazing new trails and championing transformational...