Puyallup, WA

Mistake-Free Morris Says: 'Not Going to Go Reckless Cowboy'

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBMxL_0bbOEkix00

Dylan Morris entered through the designated door.

Sat in the correct seat.

Maintained proper posture.

Said all the right things to the media.

Turned in a perfect score.

The University of Washington starting quarterback, still just a redshirt freshman with all of four college games played to his name, doesn't make many mistakes.

Whether it's calling plays in the huddle, delivering the ball downfield or verbally sparring with reporter types, Morris strives to be error-free.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Puyallup, Washington, has established a sterling football reputation with his high efficiency. He's well aware of how even keel he must be to run the Husky mission, recently offering the following slogan that will forever describe him at the UW, "I'm not going to go reckless cowboy out there."

No, this isn't his first rodeo.

He'll continue as the harmonious and habit-forming Husky.

Reaffirmed as the No. 1 quarterback early in fall camp, Morris insists he'll be an even better decision-maker his second time around the college game.

Having played when it counts, he claims to now understand defenses better while acknowledging that Utah fooled him into making a few mistakes in last year's game that contributed to a deflating 21-0 halftime deficit before he helped ignite a stirring 24-21 comeback victory.

Morris also says he's taken what he's learned to expand his team influence.

"[I'm] stepping into more of a leadership role," he said, often stoic in that debut season. "I've tried to bring more juice to the sideline."

At least eight years ago, Morris was first exposed to Husky football and decided this would be his athletic calling. He can tell you that Keith Price was the starting quarterback (2011-13) that day. He doesn't remember the opponent, but he hasn't forgotten his stadium wardrobe, wearing all purple. He had a photo taken of him with then-UW basketball coach Lorenzo Romar.

The clincher came when young Morris sat with a friend near the player entrance to the field. He soaked in all of the emotion unleashed from that enclosed space.

"Watching the team run out of the tunnel, I thought, 'This is my dream,' " he recounted.

Unlike another Puyallup-area quarterback who quarterbacked the Huskies long ago, Morris doesn't stray far from the script. He repeatedly talks about doing his job and concerning himself only with what he control, basic football speak. He's business-like, unflinching and no shoot-from-the-hip Billy Joe Hobert, whose commentary could be outlandish and a coach's nightmare.

Oh, but you can get under this current guy's skin a little, if just for an instant, by questioning his hero choice.

While he tells you that Drew Brees has been his model quarterback, that they share the same game manager mindset, someone reminds him that Brees once badly wanted to play for state rival Washington State, trying to burst his bubble.

"Yeah, whatever," Morris responded, not really humored by the lame joke.

OK, so nobody's really perfect. Yet this Husky quarterback comes close. He's using smart choices and positive outcomes to build trust with his UW coaches and teammates. He has the returning-to-the-stadium fan base eager for an in-person look.

When the whistle blows on the coming season, Morris won't go reckless cowboy, drugstore cowboy or Midnight Cowboy. He just needs to cowboy up. That should be enough.

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

