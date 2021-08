An American Idol finalist is living a nightmare after Child Protective Services took her babies away — even though she says she didn’t do anything wrong. On Tuesday, Syesha Mercado held a news conference with her baby daddy Tyron Deener to explain how she’s been missing out on precious moments with her newborn daughter Ast, whom she recently handed over to Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies in a heartbreaking viral video, and her toddler son Amen’Ra, who was put in foster care by authorities back in March.