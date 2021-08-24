Cancel
Essex County, NJ

A surprise sister: Woman found her Korean sibling on 23andMe

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 8 days ago
Barbara Clarke Ruiz’s cousin, Franklin Clarke, had been researching their family’s history for years. She never expected that effort would change her life profoundly. About a year and a half ago, Franklin Clarke sent a DNA sample to 23andMe, the popular genetic testing company that, the company says, can tell you about things ranging from your ancestry to what health conditions you may have. He was stunned by the findings.

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
