Ryanair’s boss has dismissed British Airways’ plans for a new short-haul subsidiary at London Gatwick.BA has not operated domestic and European flights from the Sussex airport for 18 months. The airline’s plan is to use the same staff, aircraft and slots that existed in March 2020, but as part of a new entity with lower costs than before.The British Airways offshoot is expected to start flying in late March 2022, at the start of the summer season.Michael O’Leary told The Independent he was “absolutely not” worried about the plans.“Freud said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again...