Jo O’Gorman’s decision to leave Tennessee and come to Syracuse wasn’t a big departure. With parents who met at Syracuse University while earning their master’s degrees, O’Gorman grew up hearing stories about the campus. On their campus visit, they reluctantly went on a tour of the Newhouse School—where their mother earned a graduate degree. “I thought I absolutely didn’t want to go to my parents’ alma mater, but I saw how cool it was and I just had to apply.”