Hendersonville, NC

75th Annual NC Apple Festival coming Sept. 3-6 to Hendersonville

By Livin' Upstate SC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 75th edition of the North Carolina Apple Festival will fill Hendersonville’s Main Street Sept. 3-6 in celebration of the area’s annual apple harvest. After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers, farmers and attendees are excited for the return of this Hendersonville hallmark that honors the local apple crop. Henderson County leads the state in apple production and consistently ranks within the Top 20 counties nationwide. Many orchards have become destinations with a variety of agritourism offerings.

#Apples#Restaurants#Arts And Crafts#Carnival#75th Annual#Buddy K Big Band#The Bandit Flight Team
