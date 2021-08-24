Cancel
NFL

Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four Buffalo Bills players who must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive. The two other players placed in the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, general manager Brandon Beane said. Beasley, Davis and Lotulelei were sent home before practice, while Butler was sent home following practice and after it was determined he was in contact with the trainer. Though the start of the five-day reentry depends on when each person last had contact with the trainer, all four players are expected to miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.

