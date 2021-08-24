Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Departure Of Founder, Dave Johnson

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Tuesday that founder, Dave Johnson, will be leaving Aimbridge to pursue other external opportunities. In January of this year, Johnson stepped aside from day-to-day operations and his role as CEO and handed the reins of the company to Mike Deitemeyer. Since that time, Johnson has held the position of Executive Chairman where he has focused primarily on strategic M&A.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessrigzone.com

Illustrious Wood COO Retiring

Wood has announced that its chief operating officer, Dave Stewart, will retire at the end of the year following an 'illustrious' 25-year career at the company. Wood has announced that its chief operating officer (COO), Dave Stewart, will retire at the end of the year following an “illustrious” 25-year career at the company.
Businessinformation-age.com

CIPHR appoints Ray Berry as CFO

HR Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider CIPHR has announced the appointment of Ray Berry as its new CFO, with Berry succeeding Graeme Scott. New CIPHR CFO Berry will look to help support the organisation’s ongoing growth strategy, as well as the group’s continued investment in its business, technology, and staff. Bringing over...
Businessmartechseries.com

Productsup CEO and Co-Founder Johannis Hatt to Hand Leadership Over to Chief Revenue Officer Vincent Peters

The leading commerce data integration company announces CEO change as it prepares for a new phase of accelerated growth. Productsup, the leading commerce data integration company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Johannis Hatt will be moving into an advisory role as the company promotes Chief Revenue Officer and industry veteran Vincent Peters to Chief Executive Officer. The change will be effective October 1st.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

1847 Goedeker Appoints Albert Fouerti As CEO

Specialty e-commerce platform 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE:GOED) has appointed Albert Fouerti as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Fouerti succeeds Doug Moore, who has also stepped down from his position on the company's Board. Fouerti previously served as CEO of Appliances Connection and President of Goedeker. Fouerti is one of the...
BusinessFast Casual

Wingstop promotes 2 execs to COO, CFO roles

Dallas-based Wingstop, which has over 1,600 locations worldwide, has promoted Michael Skipworth to president and COO and Alex Kaleida to CFO. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company's COO who resigned to become CEO of a private equity-backed company. "I'm thrilled to provide amazing growth opportunities within our organization for both...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Yomdel founder Andy Soloman announces retirement

Andy Soloman, the founder of 24/7 managed live chat provider is standing down from his role to retire from the business, but he will remain involved as a brand ambassador. Soloman established Yomdel, the UK’s first provider of 24/7 fully managed live chat services for small- and medium-sized enterprises, in 2012. Two years later it focussed in on the residential property sector to offer estate agents the opportunity to be open online around the clock.
Auburn, CAYubaNet

California Organics announces passing of founder Chris Kysar

It is with great sadness that California Organics is announcing the passing of founder and CEO Chris Kysar. He peacefully passed away at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital due to complications of COVID-19 on Monday, August 23rd. We know he meant a great deal to many of you. He was our...
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

Shahid Javed Named Executive Vice President of Procurement for Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality has announced the appointment of Shahid Javed as Executive Vice President of Procurement, responsible for client facing procurement strategy. In his new role, Javed will manage Aimbridge's differentiated capabilities in hospitality procurement and capital management solutions. Javed will lead innovation across the supply chain, build on analytics to...
BusinessMedicalXpress

Johnson & Johnson announces new CEO

Alex Gorsky will step down as chief executive of Johnson & Johnson in January, ceding the role to longtime company executive Joaquin Duato, the health care giant announced Thursday. Gorsky, the CEO since 2012, is stepping aside "due to family health reasons," according to a company press release, which said...
Businessfwbusiness.com

Sept. 1 - Lincoln Financial Group announces succession plan

RADNOR, PENNSYLVANIA — Lincoln Financial Group has announced that Ellen G. Cooper, executive vice president, chief investment officer, will be appointed president and CEO after the 2022 annual meeting. She’ll replace current President and CEO Dennis Glass, 71, who will transition to board chair. Cooper, 56, will join the board...
BusinessSupermarket News

Cardenas Markets names Prabash Coswatte as COO

Prabash Coswatte has been promoted to chief operating officer at Hispanic supermarket chain Cardenas Markets. Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas said Wednesday that Coswatte, previously chief information and administration officer, now will oversee the company’s store operations, loss prevention, information technology, data integrity, scanning, receiving, maintenance, construction and real estate departments. He continues to report directly to Chairman and CEO Doug Sanders.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Exclusive: Advisor Group CMO Susan Theder Departs to FMG Suite

Susan Theder is leaving independent broker/dealer network Advisor Group after five years as its chief marketing officer, according to a company memo obtained by WealthManagement.com. Theder will be joining FMG Suite, the advisor marketing platform that powers Advisor Group’s MyCMO offering, as CMO and chief experience officer. Friday will be her last day at Advisor Group.
Businessmartechseries.com

Sitel Group Completes Acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

– The $2.2B acquisition places Sitel Group firmly in the top 3 position of global CX leaders with greater scale, larger global footprint and enhanced digital expertise. – Chucks Sykes has left the organization effective today. In accordance with the announcement made on June 18, 2021, Sitel Group, one of...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Peachtree Hotel Group Announces VP Appointments

Peachtree Hotel Group announced the appointments of Delana Meyer as vice president of digital media and strategy and Jeanne Smith as vice president of revenue to its hotel operations and management division, Peachtree Hospitality Management. They will report to PHM's senior vice president, revenue generation, Vickie Callahan. "I am proud...
Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at JLL Capital Markets and Aimbridge

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. JLL Capital Markets has hired Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver as senior managing directors to oversee their respective offices’ debt and equity platform. In their new roles, Quinn co-leads the Orlando capital markets office alongside fellow Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, and Weaver joins Senior Managing Director Matt Mitchell as the Tampa capital markets office co-lead.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

HSMAI Announces 2021 Revenue Optimization Honorees

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) will celebrate four outstanding revenue optimization leaders during HSMAI ROC Americas in Dallas on Sept. 29. HSMAI will honor Cindy Estis Green, CEO and cofounder of Kalibri Labs, with the prestigious Vanguard Award for Achievement in Revenue Optimization. Apurv Batra, CRME, area director of revenue strategy at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, and Jenna Villalobos, CRME, vice president of commercial strategy at Outrigger Hospitality Group, will be presented with the Revenue Professional of the Year Awards for single/multi-use and corporate, respectively. Dr. Breffni Noone, associate professor at Pennsylvania State University, will be honored with the inaugural Revenue Optimization Educator of the Year Award. The “Of the Year” awards are co-presented by HSMAI and Expedia Group.
San Diego, CATimes Union

Swinerton Promotes Mike Berryhill to San Diego Division Manager

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Swinerton is excited to announce that Mike Berryhill has been promoted to Division Manager of San Diego, an office that has grown to be one of the largest contractors in the county over the last several years. Mike is taking over leadership from Mark Payne as he transitions into retirement early next year.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
Real Estatetippnews.com

Promontory MortgagePath’s Chiara Mazzonis and Dean McCall named 2021 HW Insiders by HousingWire Magazine

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced two of its employees – Human Resources Director Chiara Mazzonis and Managing Director of Development Operations and Data Dean McCall – have been recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire in its 2021 HW Insiders awards program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy