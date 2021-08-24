Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Departure Of Founder, Dave Johnson

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) will celebrate four outstanding revenue optimization leaders during HSMAI ROC Americas in Dallas on Sept. 29. HSMAI will honor Cindy Estis Green, CEO and cofounder of Kalibri Labs, with the prestigious Vanguard Award for Achievement in Revenue Optimization. Apurv Batra, CRME, area director of revenue strategy at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, and Jenna Villalobos, CRME, vice president of commercial strategy at Outrigger Hospitality Group, will be presented with the Revenue Professional of the Year Awards for single/multi-use and corporate, respectively. Dr. Breffni Noone, associate professor at Pennsylvania State University, will be honored with the inaugural Revenue Optimization Educator of the Year Award. The “Of the Year” awards are co-presented by HSMAI and Expedia Group.