Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Departure Of Founder, Dave Johnson
Aimbridge Hospitality announced Tuesday that founder, Dave Johnson, will be leaving Aimbridge to pursue other external opportunities. In January of this year, Johnson stepped aside from day-to-day operations and his role as CEO and handed the reins of the company to Mike Deitemeyer. Since that time, Johnson has held the position of Executive Chairman where he has focused primarily on strategic M&A.www.hotelnewsresource.com
