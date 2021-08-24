Bally's Corporation Selects Vizergy® to Build Digital Footprint
Vizergy® Digital Marketing, the leading provider of digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the addition of a new client, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Vizergy will work in tandem with McGuinness Media, a Rhode Island-based full service ad agency to develop and manage Bally’s websites on Vizergy’s Digital Sales & Marketing System, providing Bally’s Corporation with conversion-focused website designs and marketing programs to increase brand visibility and revenue.www.hotelnewsresource.com
Comments / 0