Bally's Corporation Selects Vizergy® to Build Digital Footprint

Ciocchi brings decades of sales leadership in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of customer needs. IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, announced Dave Ciocchi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions. Ciocchi is an accomplished sales leader with substantial experience in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of today’s customer needs. He will guide and support the IWCO Direct sales and account teams to bring together innovative solutions that deliver exceptional results for marketers.