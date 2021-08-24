Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bally's Corporation Selects Vizergy® to Build Digital Footprint

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVizergy® Digital Marketing, the leading provider of digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the addition of a new client, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Vizergy will work in tandem with McGuinness Media, a Rhode Island-based full service ad agency to develop and manage Bally’s websites on Vizergy’s Digital Sales & Marketing System, providing Bally’s Corporation with conversion-focused website designs and marketing programs to increase brand visibility and revenue.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Digital Marketing#B2b Marketing#Build Digital Footprint#Mcguinness Media#Svp#Addams England#Igaming#Osb#Bally S Interactive#Sportcaller#Company#Tropicana Las Vegas Lrb#State College#Vizergy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

ABTA to Hold New Virtual Digital Marketing Training Day

As travel reopens, ABTA’s new training course has been designed to provide practical and up to date digital marketing guidance for travel business of all sizes. The training will cover all aspects of digital marketing including SEO, paid advertising, social media, email marketing and online content strategies. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday 28 September.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Emmanuel Lavoie appointed CEO of Jetstream

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term rental market, has named Emmanuel Lavoie as its new CEO with effect from September 1st 2021. Lavoie, the company's COO since 2015, will take the helm from founder and former CEO Mike Liverton. Liverton will move to the position of group Chairman.
Businessmartechseries.com

Sitel Group Completes Acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

– The $2.2B acquisition places Sitel Group firmly in the top 3 position of global CX leaders with greater scale, larger global footprint and enhanced digital expertise. – Chucks Sykes has left the organization effective today. In accordance with the announcement made on June 18, 2021, Sitel Group, one of...
Businessmartechseries.com

Direct Marketing Sales Executive Dave Ciocchi Joins IWCO Direct as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions

Ciocchi brings decades of sales leadership in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of customer needs. IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, announced Dave Ciocchi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions. Ciocchi is an accomplished sales leader with substantial experience in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of today’s customer needs. He will guide and support the IWCO Direct sales and account teams to bring together innovative solutions that deliver exceptional results for marketers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Martech Disruptor Modo25 Secures Fourth Six Figure Investment

Digital martech innovator, Modo25 has secured a fourth six-figure investment round for its BOSCO™ Connect solution that benefits to online marketers globally. This time, the investment has come from three new investors with significant industry experience to support the continued global growth of Modo25 and BOSCO™. Richard Flint former CEO...
Businessmartechseries.com

NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable Growth

NielsenIQ, the industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, and Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced a new partnership that will empower brand leaders to make smarter and faster decisions. The partnership is expected to create one of the world’s most comprehensive brand experience solutions, providing organizations with a real-time, 360-degree view of their brand health based on consumer feedback.
Denver, COmartechseries.com

Avaya Invests in Journey, a Leading Zero Knowledge and Digital Identity Platform Provider

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced it has made a strategic investment in Journey.Ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform focusing on enhancing privacy, security, and customer experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, Journey is a part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem. The Journey digital trusted identity platform, integrated with Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) offerings, enables enterprises to interact and transact with customers in a secure and simple manner.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

OTA Insight Furthers Growth with RMS Cloud Partnership

OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, today unveiled the incorporation of RMS Cloud’s property management system (PMS) into Revenue Insight, the leading business intelligence solution in the industry. RMS Cloud, the globally renowned PMS provider to the hospitality industry, trusted by more than 6,500 properties...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Peachtree Hotel Group Announces VP Appointments

Peachtree Hotel Group announced the appointments of Delana Meyer as vice president of digital media and strategy and Jeanne Smith as vice president of revenue to its hotel operations and management division, Peachtree Hospitality Management. They will report to PHM's senior vice president, revenue generation, Vickie Callahan. "I am proud...
InternetGothamist.com

Start Building Your Digital Collection on Voice

A creative revolution is underway. Blockchain technology democratizes industries by introducing transparency and driving innovation, and Bushwick-based startup Voice is leveraging NFTs as a way to empower creators to capture and share their digital expressions on their own terms. The company is launching a carbon-neutral NFT marketplace built specifically for...
Businessbubbleblabber.com

Fox Corporation Makes Strategic Investment in Eluvio and Selects Eluvio as Platform for Blockchain Creative Labs, FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Recently Launched NFT Business

Fox Corporation’s investment marks the completion of Eluvio’s Series A round at a valuation of $100 million. Paul Cheesbrough, Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital for Fox Corporation, to join Eluvio’s Board of Directors and Collaborate on Blockchain-Based Innovation across FOX. Fox Corporation and Eluvio, a global pioneer for...
Businessmartechseries.com

Avionos Appoints Chris Hauca and Joe Harouni to Accelerate Digital Commerce Solutions and Drive Innovation

The digital services and solutions provider welcomes industry veterans to elevate its digital expertise and drive growth amid market transformation. Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, announced Chris Hauca has joined as managing director and Joe Harouni as commerce practice lead to continue expanding the company’s commerce capabilities. The duo brings with them experience in professional services, vendor relations and software implementation to better deliver integrated eCommerce solutions and meet market demand to support growth for clients across digital transformation, marketing and commerce initiatives.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Announces Collin Cornwell as VP of Growth Marketing

Seasoned Business Leader to Optimize Growth Momentum for the Agency. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that Collin Cornwell has joined the agency as its Vice President of Growth Marketing. Cornwell leverages his extensive background in business leadership, digital strategies and data to optimize growth momentum for the agency.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Businessmediapost.com

McDonald's Nabs Petco's CMO To Lead U.S. Marketing

McDonald’s has appointed marketing veteran Tariq Hassan as its chief marketing and digital customer experience officer for McDonald’s U.S. The role was previously held by Morgan Flatley, who was promoted to global CMO, effective Nov. 1. Hassan joins the company Sept. 27. ‘. Flatley will take over duties from Alistair...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Former Nature’s Path VP joins GA Pizza as COO

TORONTO — Fast-casual pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods company General Assembly Holdings Ltd. (GA Pizza) has hired Hormis Tharakan as chief operating officer. Prior to joining GA Pizza Mr. Tharakan was with Nature’s Path Foods, most recently as associate vice president of manufacturing. Earlier, he was associate vice...
BusinessCNBC

McDonald's taps new CMO, international market leaders in executive shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy