M Social Hotel Paris Opera Opens August 31st

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennium Hotels and Resorts is marking M Social's first outpost in Europe with the opening of M Social Hotel Paris Opera on 31 August. The new lifestyle offering will merge the elegance of the historical Parisian lifestyle with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an enchanting retreat for guests to gather, work and discover all that Paris has to offer.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

