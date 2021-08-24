Shelley Williams Named Director of Global Sales for Meetings & Events for Hard Rock International

Dr. Robert Mitchell has been appointed as the director of the School of Business at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “I am honored to be the director of the School of Business, as we address the evolving needs of our students, faculty, and employers through our career-centric programs of study and outreach activities,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with our business faculty, who have a strong academic and corporate background, in addressing the changing landscape of higher education and the business environment.”