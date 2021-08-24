2021 NFL Predictions: Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, and Najee Harris
While the NFL has turned into more of a passing game in recent years, there are still plenty of excellent running backs throughout the league. The NFC North has two of the best ones in Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook. Jones re-signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, while Cook enters his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings. The AFC North just added another impressive player to their running back ranks as well this offseason, as the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed Najee Harris out of Alabama to bolster their backfield.www.nflanalysis.net
