Independent Lodging Congress Announces INDIE Collab: Brooklyn
Independent Hospitality Innovators and Tastemakers to Convene on September 14th in Brooklyn for the Group’s First Ever INDIE Collab. The Independent Lodging Congress has announced that registration is officially open for the organization's first INDIE Collab:Brooklyn. Taking place on September 14th at the new Ace Hotel Brooklyn, INDIE Collab: Brooklyn is a one-day get-together for hospitality thought leaders to collaborate, converge ideas and share delicious food and cocktails. This series is meant to provide a space for creative ideation through thought-provoking panels and an intimate dinner for all guests.www.hotelnewsresource.com
