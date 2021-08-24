Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress

Independent Lodging Congress Announces INDIE Collab: Brooklyn

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Independent Hospitality Innovators and Tastemakers to Convene on September 14th in Brooklyn for the Group’s First Ever INDIE Collab. The Independent Lodging Congress has announced that registration is officially open for the organization's first INDIE Collab:Brooklyn. Taking place on September 14th at the new Ace Hotel Brooklyn, INDIE Collab: Brooklyn is a one-day get-together for hospitality thought leaders to collaborate, converge ideas and share delicious food and cocktails. This series is meant to provide a space for creative ideation through thought-provoking panels and an intimate dinner for all guests.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#Brooklyn#Hotel Industry#First Ever Indie Collab#Ace Hotel Group#Neuehouse#Standard International#Founder Of A Hotel Life#Curacity#Sightline Hospitality#Matchbook Distilling Co#Ilc#Indie Confab#Philadelphia 2021#President Principal#Eleven#Auberge Resorts#Hotels Resorts#Nmg Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Brooklyn Dumping Shop announces major New York City expansion

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat concept, today announced it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring at least six units to Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop closed the deal with New York City-based franchisees, Michael Sheinman and Nick Sampogna, who will continue to grow the concept’s presence throughout Brooklyn.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Botanic Garden announces 2021 winners of the Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest

Brooklyn Botanic Garden is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Greenest Block in Brooklyn competition. First place for Best Overall Window Box—Residential was a tie between Althea Joseph representing Preserving Lincoln’s Abundant Natural Treasures (P.L.A.N.T.s) and Carol Wilson representing 300 East 25th Street Block Association. Winners were announced for various categories, including the National Grid Leadership in Sustainable Practices Award, Best Overall Window Box—Commercial, and Most Window Boxes Nominated on a Single Block.
New York City, NYdallassun.com

Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

Hybrid In-Person & Virtual Event to Open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in Partnership with Banana Republic & Stitch Fix. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that the highly anticipated 14th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 with a unique hybrid in-person and virtual experience, in partnership with Banana Republic and Stitch Fix.
Brooklyn, NYSpin

Geese Reignites Brooklyn’s Indie-Rock Hype Machine

Two months ago, a new band from Brooklyn called Geese dropped their debut single “Disco,” a six-minute avalanche of loopy post-punk and biting prog-rock — imagine if The Strokes made a Yes record — that left many indie fans wondering: What the hell is this … and where can I get more?
MusicPaste Magazine

Wiki and Navy Blue Announce New Collab Album, Half God

New York City rapper Wiki has announced his second new album of 2021, Half God, a collaboration with rapper/producer Navy Blue, and shared its first two singles, “Roof” and “Remarkably.” Due Oct. 1 via Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprise, Half God follows Wiki’s Nah-produced album Telephonebooth, which came out in May.
Brooklyn, NYworldatlas.com

Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge is a hybrid cable and suspension bridge in New York City, New York, United States. It crosses over the East River and connects Manhattan Island to the borough of Brooklyn on Long Island. When it was first proposed, and indeed for much of its early life, the bridge was called the New York and Brooklyn Bridge, or the East River Bridge as it was the only bridge to span the river at that time. The cost of the bridge's construction was roughly $15.5 million, which would equal to around $416,625,000 in 2020. It is believed that 27 men lost their lives during the construction process, though there are minor debates about this number.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Offset In NYC

There’s no denying that the past year has been a whirlwind for everyone, but the infamous on-again-off-again Offset and Cardi B certainly dealt with more drama than most. After calling off their divorce back in November of 2020, the couple took some time to work on their relationship, which ultimately resulted in the conception of their second child together.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.
Elmhurst, ILelmhurst.edu

“Shark Tank” Star Daymond John to Speak at Elmhurst on Sept. 23

Committed throughout his life to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, Daymond John is an original co-star of the popular “Shark Tank” television show, as well as a bestselling author, branding expert, and founder and CEO of the FUBU lifestyle brand. On Sept. 23, John will present “Diversity: A Good Business Practice,”...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Indie Project Buramato Announced

Today, Indonesian developer Ozysoft officially revealed their new project, the upcoming action-adventure Project Buramato, inspired by, in its developer’s words ”traditional Bornean folktales.”. The project’s title is still not final, but together with its release, the developers revealed the game’s first trailer, which you can check out below, courtesy of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy