Independent Lodging Congress Announces INDIE Collab: Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Bridge is a hybrid cable and suspension bridge in New York City, New York, United States. It crosses over the East River and connects Manhattan Island to the borough of Brooklyn on Long Island. When it was first proposed, and indeed for much of its early life, the bridge was called the New York and Brooklyn Bridge, or the East River Bridge as it was the only bridge to span the river at that time. The cost of the bridge's construction was roughly $15.5 million, which would equal to around $416,625,000 in 2020. It is believed that 27 men lost their lives during the construction process, though there are minor debates about this number.